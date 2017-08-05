Lakers News: Trio Of Former NBA Players Interview For Personnel Role

The recent overhaul in the front office of the Los Angeles Lakers has been the cause of the recent optimism around the organization. The action of Jeanie Buss implementing Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka as the new front office duo, with the task of turning the franchise in the right direction after a few horrendous seasons has brought plenty of hope to the franchise.

With the recent change in office, the Lakers have gone around hiring new personnel to fit in with the coaching and training staff. The Lakers brought in Gunnar Peterson as the new director of strength and endurance training, while hiring Marco Nuñez as the head athletic trainer, replacing Laker great Gary Vitti.

The organization has also been conducting interviews for other positions as well, involving working hands on with the new core of players. The role of director of player personnel has been a recent addition, being able to work under the wing of Johnson and Pelinka as an assistant. A trio of former NBA players have already interviewed for the position, via Brad Turner of the L.A. Times:

Corey Maggette, Lester Conner, Mo Peterson interviewed for Lakers director of player development/special assistant to Magic/Pelinka, source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 4, 2017

Morris Peterson was an 11-year veteran in the NBA, spending seven seasons with the Toronto Raptors, who drafted him 21st overall in the 2000 NBA Draft. Lakers fans may remember Peterson on the court opposing Kobe Bryant during his 81-point performance. Peterson actually worked out for the Lakers in January 2012, shortly before the team acquired Ramon Sessions.

Lester Conner was a 12-year veteran in the NBA, a combo guard with stints on seven different NBA teams. He actually ended his career as a Laker, appearing in two games during the 1994-95 season. Conner has resided on the coaching staffs of the Denver Nuggets and Atlanta Hawks in recent years. As a 14th overall pick in the 1982 Draft, he averaged 10.4 points, 4.3 rebounds and 7.4 assists with the New Jersey Nets during the 1988-89 season.

Lastly was Corey Maggette, a notable Los Angeles name that used to call Staples Center his home. Lakers fans likely remember him opposing the Lakers during their early 2000s three-peat and against Kobe Bryant during the midst of his extended prime. After interviewing for the position, the 14-year NBA veteran apparently decided to reconsider his position:

However, Corey Maggette has withdrawn his name for consideration, per source. — Brad Turner (@BA_Turner) August 4, 2017

During his eight seasons with the Clippers he averaged 17.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Los Angeles clearly has revamped the outlook with the organization with this new culture, while transitioning towards their new UCLA Health Training Center.

As the organization continues to revamp as a whole, many different people will likely be brought in as the Lakers round out the remainder of their front office.