Lakers News: Thomas Robinson Works Out For Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers brought in big man Thomas Robinson to training camp last year with low expectations for the former lottery pick.

Robinson worked as hard as anyone in camp though and demonstrated what he is capable of in the preseason games which led to him earning the final spot on the roster.

While he did not get many opportunities during the season, he made the most of them when he did play as he hustled every second he was on the court.

Robinson was close to being out of the league when the Lakers gave him a chance and that may have revived his career as although it doesn’t look like the Lakers will be bringing him back this season, some other teams are showing interest.

He was recently seen working out at the Boston Celtics practice facility, and on Wednesday he reportedly worked out for the Minnesota Timberwolves, via Michael Scotto of Basketball Insiders:

Sources: Timberwolves worked out free agents Thomas Robinson, Alan Anderson, Trey Burke, Isaiah Canaan, Perry Jones and Anthony Morrow. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) September 6, 2017

Robinson appeared in 48 games for the Lakers last season, averaging 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per game.

NBA training camps are just around the corner so Robinson will likely get a similar opportunity to earn a roster spot with some team that he did with the Lakers last season.

The talent is obviously there as he was the fifth overall pick by the Sacramento Kings in the 2012 draft so it could just be a matter of him getting the right opportunity in the right place to continue to revive his NBA career.