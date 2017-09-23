Lakers News: Thomas Robinson Signs Deal With Khimki Moscow To Play In Euroleague

Towards the end of the 2016-17 season, the coaching staff of the Los Angeles Lakers divided minutes sparingly, to give players a chance to audition their talents. Players such as Ivica Zubac, Thomas Robinson, and Tyler Ennis took the floor, with a chance to solidify their standing, whether with the Lakers or elsewhere.

The NBA can be a daunting reality, as players can have their opportunities taken from their hands, whether via free agency or from a trade at any instant. However, players sometimes have to come to grips with their situation, as they try to make the best decision for themselves and their family.

After a crazy NBA offseason, former Los Angeles Lakers forward Thomas Robinson had a few teams interested in his talents, as a former No. 5 overall pick. However, after gauging the market, the energetic big man has elected to play in Russia in the Euroleague, via David Pick:

Former No. 5 overall pick Thomas Robinson agreed on deal to sign in the Euroleague with Khimki Moscow, source tells me. — David Pick (@IAmDPick) September 23, 2017

Robinson held an average of 11.7 minutes per game last season, where he contributed 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds, while shooting 53.6 percent from the field. The 26-year-old was a consistent burst of energy off of Luke Walton’s bench, never afraid of getting banged up on the 50/50 plays and was relentless on the glass.

After spending just one season with the Lakers, Robinson should thrive in his new role with Khimki Moscow. Robinson may remember some of his new teammates from their stints in the NBA and the college as he is set to former NBA players join Alexey Shved, Malcolm Thomas, and James Anderson.

Robinson did have some interest from the Lakers, Boston Celtics, and Minnesota Timberwolves. He worked out at the Celtics private facility, but both sides were unable to come to an agreement. After weighing his options, Robinson heads to the Euroleague, with a chance to thrive in his newfound role.