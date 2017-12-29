Lakers News: Thomas Bryant And Ivica Zubac Recalled From South Bay Prior To Game Against Clippers

The Los Angeles Lakers recalled Thomas Bryant and Ivica Zubac from their G League affiliate, South Bay Lakers, ahead of Friday night’s game with the L.A. Clippers. The big men practiced with South Bay prior to rejoining the parent club.

Bryant’s and Zubac’s latest stint with South Bay lasted all of one game, a 118-117 loss to the Agua Caliente Clippers. Zubac started at center and scored 18 points to go along with eight rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes of action.

Bryant started alongside Zubac, and had 18 points, nine rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes. He made just two of eight 3-point attempts.

While Zubac received regular run with the Lakers last season, minutes with the team have been hard to come by this year. He’s played in just six games, logging a combined 14 minutes. Zubac has four points and four rebounds in the limited action.

Similarly, but not surprisingly, Bryant also has not played much for the Lakers. Despite being dressed with the team for several games, it wasn’t until last Saturday that he made his NBA debut. Bryant scored one point in four minutes of a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Lakers head coach Luke Walton has praised the team’s second-round pick from the 2017 Draft on multiple occasions, and said he would like to get Bryant more opportunities but that it isn’t a luxury at present time.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERS NATION FORUM CLUB