Lakers News: Team Officially Announces 2017-18 Training Camp Roster

The Los Angeles Lakers have officially announced their 20-man training camp roster for the 2017-18 season after the final addition of veteran center Andrew Bogut, who they recently signed to a one-year, veterans minimum contract.

Bogut’s contract is partially guaranteed, but if he can prove to be healthy coming off his broken leg, he is the clear favorite to land the 15th and final spot on the roster.

That would leave the other four players the Lakers brought in on partially guaranteed contracts, V.J. Beachem, Vander Blue, Briante Weber and Stephen Zimmerman competing for the final two-way contract.

The two-way contract is a new concept in the NBA, and it allows teams to have two players going back and forth between the NBA and G-League as they are needed. Point guard Alex Caruso earned the Lakers first two-way contract after his impressive play during the Las Vegas Summer League.

The Lakers roster consists of just four players over the age of 25 in Bogut, Corey Brewer, Luol Deng and Brook Lopez, so second-year head coach Luke Walton will have his hands full this season trying to develop this young roster that also includes four rookies.

While the roster is set, there is still a lot to be decided during training camp and the preseason in regards to who will be playing what roles. The starting lineup of Lonzo Ball, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Lopez is pretty much set. But other than Jordan Clarkson and Larry Nance Jr. off the bench there are still a few rotation spots up for grabs.

Below is the complete 2017-18 Lakers training camp roster: