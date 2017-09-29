Lakers News: Team Led By Lonzo Ball Once Again Went Undefeated In Scrimmages

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball, who was drafted with the second overall pick, has won at every level he has played at. He led Chino Hills High School to a State Championship his senior year, then at UCLA he led the Bruins to a 31-5 record a year after they went 15-17.

When Ball came to the Lakers he was able to do the same thing in the Las Vegas Summer League, leading the Lakers to their first-ever championship and earning MVP honors along the way.

So it comes as no surprise that the rookie is still finding a way to win during the Lakers training camp scrimmages as he led a team of fellow rookies Kyle Kuzma and Thomas Bryant along with Vander Blue and Corey Brewer to a 3-0 record Wednesday night.

Ball continued his winning ways again Thursday night, this time with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Brandon Ingram, Julius Randle and Larry Nance Jr., via Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell:

It’s practice, sure … but another 3-0 night for Lonzo Ball, this time w/KCP, Ingram, Nance, Jr. and Randle. Lonzo is 6-0 in scrimmages. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 29, 2017

The second squad that Ball played with is the players he most likely will be running with this season, as Caldwell-Pope, Ingram and either Randle or Nance are all projected to start alongside Ball.

With center Brook Lopez out for the first preseason game this Saturday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Nance could slide into his starting center spot so that could be head coach Luke Walton’s starting five if he chooses.

While Ball winning no longer comes as a surprise as he has won at every level, it is still impressive that despite not playing a single NBA game yet he is already having such a big impact against NBA players, so Lakers fans should be very excited about what is to come from the next face of their franchise.