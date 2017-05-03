Lakers News: Strength And Conditioning Coach Tim DiFrancesco Resigns From Organization

The Los Angeles Lakers organization has undergone a complete makeover in recent months, as team president Jeanie Buss decided to part ways with her brother, Jim, as vice president of basketball operations in addition to also parting ways with general manager Mitch Kupchak.

She replaced them with perhaps the most beloved Laker of all-time, Magic Johnson, who assumed the role of president of basketball operations, and former sports agent Rob Pelinka, who took over as general manager.

With Johnson and Pelinka now in charge of basketball operations, it was expected that more moves were to come within the organization, and that happened recently as it was reported that Lakers strength and conditioning coach Tim DiFrancesco resigned from his position on Tuesday.

Lakers spokesperson Alison Bogli released a statement regarding DiFrancesco, via Mark Medina of the LA Daily News:

“He resigned to pursue other opportunities,” Lakers spokesperson Alison Bogli said of DiFrancesco. “It was mutually agreed upon. The Lakers thank him for all of his service and wish him the best with his future endeavors.”

DiFrancesco took over as the strength and conditioning coach before the 2011-12 NBA season and spent six seasons with the organization in that role.

He worked with players both during the season and throughout the offseason and was also very involved in the nutrition of the players. The Lakers have not yet announced DiFrancisco’s replacement, although it will likely come soon, so players have someone to monitor them throughout the offseason.