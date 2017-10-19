Lakers News: Staples Center Releases Updated Bag And Camera Policy For 2017-18 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to open up their 2017-18 season Thursday night when they host the Los Angeles Clippers.

As is the case with any new season, the Lakers made a lot of changes in the offseason, drafting Lonzo Ball and three other rookies in addition to adding Brook Lopez and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

In addition to changes in personnel, there are also some other changes that Laker fans should be aware of. Ahead of the start of the season, the Lakers put out a press release with the Staples Center’s updated policies in regards to what bags and cameras will be allowed in the arena for the upcoming season:

Backpack and Bag Policy: In accordance with STAPLES Center and NBA policy, backpacks of any size and all bags larger than 14”x14”x6” are not permitted inside STAPLES Center. Exceptions may be made on a case by case basis for guests with special medical needs or guests with infant bags (with an infant present). Camera Policy: Non-professional, non-flash still photography is permitted at most events (disposable, digital, or 35mm cameras with no interchangeable or telephoto lens). However, for some events, at the request of the artist/performer/team, cameras of any type may be prohibited.

A lot of the rules are the same as last year, with a few minor changes, but could save fans a lot of time waiting in lines to get in the arena by bringing the correct bags.

The Lakers season opener against the Clippers is set for 7:30 p.m. PST, if you are heading to the game or are in the area feel free to stop by the JW Marriott Hotel at L.A. Live to visit with the Lakers Nation staff and win some cool prizes.