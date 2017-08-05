Lakers News: Shaquille O’Neal Trolls Referee Danny Crawford After Retirement Announcement

The Los Angeles Lakers have had many clashes throughout their 16 championship runs, creating for some of the NBA’s historic matchups and rivalries. Lakers legends such as Magic Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant have led their teams to improbable comebacks and dominant stretches of play.

O’Neal, a larger than life figure, was often referred to as a serious player on the court, but a teddy bear off it. The 15-time All-Star has a way with words following his retirement, a comedic relief involved in many hilarious antics, sponsorships and appearances.

When highly respected NBA referee Danny Crawford announced his retirement earlier this week, he provided O’Neal with some post-traumatic events. The center took to Twitter to respond to a post by Slam Magazine, letting his feelings be known on the subject:

Good — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 3, 2017

O’Neal and Crawford don’t exactly have the best history together, with Crawford dishing O’Neal many ejections, technicals, and stern calls. Although O’Neal was loved by all, he turned into quite the monster on the basketball court, especially when getting hammered on fouls by his opponents.

The 14-time All-NBA selection did lighten the mood later on, after the initial negative reception. He thanked Crawford for an excellent career as a referee on Twitter, but still managed to throw a jab by pointing out the negatives:

Congrats to Danny Crawford for having a great officiating career, even tho he gave me 16 technical fouls and two ejections , — SHAQ (@SHAQ) August 3, 2017

Crawford spent 32 seasons as referee in the NBA, managing 23 consecutive trips to the NBA Finals. He spent eight seasons refereeing in college, while also spending another four years in the Continental Basketball Association before joining the NBA.

Crawford insisted he is at peace with his decision to go out while still in great shape, appreciative of all the praise he has received this week.