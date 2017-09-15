Lakers News: Sept. 10, 2017 Named ‘Julius Randle Day’ In Lexington, Kentucky

In 2014 the Los Angeles Lakers drafted big man Julius Randle with the seventh overall pick out of Kentucky University. Randle was a one-and-done player with the Wildcats, so he only spent one year in Lexington, but it appears the city has had a big impact on him.

On September 10, Randle unveiled a renovated court at the Charles Young Center in Lexington, spending $65,000 of him own money for the renovation.

After the unveiling the mayor of Lexington, Jim Gray, expressed his appreciation towards Randle, declaring Sept. 10, 2017 ‘Julius Randle Day’ in Lexington and releasing the following statement, via Lakers.com:

I Jim Gray, Mayor of Lexington, in recognition of Julius Randle, and his many contributions on and off the court, including his contribution with Street Ball Stories to improve the courts at Charles Young Park, do hereby declare September 10, 2017, Julius Randle Day in Lexington.

Randle also took to Instagram to thank the mayor and the entire city of Lexington:

Thank you to the mayor and the people of Lexington Kentucky for making this happen! Will always be my second home! And to @mountaindew thanks for helping me make this happen for this city🙌 A post shared by Julius Randle (@juliusrandle30) on Sep 14, 2017 at 9:49pm PDT

Randle was a standout in his one year at Kentucky, leading Kentucky to the NCAA Championship game and being named SEC Rookie of the Year, First Team All-SEC and an AP Third Team All-American.

The 22-year-old is heading into his third full season with the Lakers and could be in for a breakout year after he transformed his body this offseason to get in better shape. He also recently showed off his improved three-point shooting skills, which could add a completely new dimension to his game leaving him virtually unguardable.