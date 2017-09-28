Lakers News: Rookies Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma Impress In First Training Camp Scrimmages

While the Los Angeles Lakers focused on defense for much of the first two days of training camp, players got to show off what they worked on this summer on Wednesday night when they scrimmaged for the first time.

Two players that were likely under a huge microscope by Luke Walton and his coaching staff were rookies Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma.

Ball is not fighting for a spot in the rotation, as he will be starting at point guard, but as a rookie floor general, he still has a lot to learn before playing his first NBA game.

Kuzma, on the other hand, is fighting for a spot in the rotation as he entered the conversation with his stellar Summer League play.

According to Lakers Reporter Mike Trudell, Ball proved exactly why he was the No. 2 overall pick Wednesday night when he led his team to a 3-0 record:

Murmurs from Lakers scrimmage last night: Lonzo Ball led a group that didn’t have another projected starter to a 3-0 record. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 28, 2017

Ball and Kuzma developed tremendous chemistry together during the Summer League, leading the Lakers to their first-ever Summer League Championship, so it comes as no surprise that Kuzma was on Ball’s winning team in the scrimmages:

Kyle Kuzma was playing with Lonzo, and also looked terrific, apparently. The No. 2 and No. 27 picks led the way. https://t.co/SnqWqAwHPs — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) September 28, 2017

If Kuzma continues to play at a high level and he and Ball continue to play well together then it not out of the question that Kuzma plays his way into the starting lineup, although he still has a long way to go for that to happen.

It is nice to see the two rookies playing at a high level against actual NBA players though, especially Kuzma, who could end up being the steal of this year’s draft.