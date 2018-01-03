Lakers News: Paul George Calls Lonzo Ball One Of The Best All-Time Players At His Age

It is well known that the Los Angeles Lakers have major plans for this coming summer in free agency. The franchise wants to add one or two big names to their young core and one that has long been rumored on their wish list is Oklahoma City Thunder wing Paul George.

When George was with the Indiana Pacers he told them that he would prefer to be dealt to the Lakers. George ultimately was traded to the Thunder, and the Lakers received a record fine as a result of a tampering charge related to him.

Though, George denied any wrongdoing took place, and revealed the Pacers were concerned about his relationship with Lakers assistant coach Brian Shaw.

Of course, just as important as adding a star is the development of the young players already in Los Angeles, and chief among them is point guard Lonzo Ball. The rookie is still dealing with a shoulder injury and won’t play against George and the Thunder on Wednesday.

But that didn’t stop George from delivering high praise on Lonzo via Shahan Ahmed of NBC LA:

Paul George on Lonzo Ball: "As far as being a basketball player, at his age, he's one of the best basketball players that has played this game. He has a knack to play the game the right way." — Shahan Ahmed (@shahanLA) January 3, 2018

Lonzo has dealt dealt with a lot of criticism early on in his rookie campaign, but he’s consistently drawn praise and compliments from his fellow NBA players and George. Everyone has taken note of the way Ball plays the game and how it appeals to most players.

Before his injury, Lonzo had really begun to hit his stride. In his last five games he averaged 15.8 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 7.4 assists on 43.9 percent shooting.

There is very little doubt that someone like George would be perfect running the wings alongside Ball. With the way he passes the ball, there are very few players who wouldn’t enjoy playing with Lonzo.

The Lakers simply hope that it will be enough to convince George to come to Los Angeles this summer.

