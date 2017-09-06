Lakers News: Paul George, Dwyane Wade Workout In Malibu

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a busy offseason, adding a number of pieces that will help them in their quest to rebuild. They have also been the subject of a number of rumors, with players like LeBron James, Paul George, and Dwyane Wade rumored to be interested in heading to sunny Los Angeles.

While the Lakers have spent the past few years acquiring young players like Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram, and Julius Randle, they still hope to add a pair of veteran superstars in free agency next summer in the hopes of making a leap back into contender status.

Adding fuel to the fire, Wade posted a picture of himself and George working out together in Malibu to his Instagram account:

My lil bro @ygtrece came thru and worked out with the OG today. The off-season we all push each other to be even better. #NBA #brotherhood #myfavoriteplayerintheleaguerighthere @remyworkouts A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Sep 4, 2017 at 5:00pm PDT

Of course, before anyone gets too excited, it has to be stated that a number of NBA players spend their offseason in Los Angeles, so George and Wade crossing paths there shouldn’t be seen as an indication that they will be wearing purple and gold anytime soon.

That said, George is still the superstar that is most likely to end up making the leap to the Lakers next summer. He has long been rumored to be Los Angeles-bound, though there is always the possibility that the Oklahoma City Thunder will convince him to stay long-term after trading for him in July.

Wade, on the other hand, is rumored to be heading to the Cleveland Cavaliers whenever he can secure a buyout with the rebuilding Chicago Bulls, but the Lakers are also said to be a team that he would be interested in joining. If the Lakers can find a way to convince Wade to sign on this year, he could help pave the way for stars like James and George to follow next summer.