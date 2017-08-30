Lakers News: Organization Donates $100,000 To Red Cross Towards Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

The Los Angeles Lakers reside as one of the more noted organizations in professional sports, with a brand power and series of accomplishments that have captured the attention of the world. It is because of this the Lakers have turned into such a renowned organization, with an ability to impact those that are less fortunate through charitable donations and philanthropic events.

Professional sports have quite the platform when it comes to social media, with an ability to connect with their fans on projects and philanthropical events. The recent horrific events in Houston involving Hurricane Harvey is a recent example, as both athletes and organizations have stepped up. It is times like these when people can demonstrate the positive power of social media, spreading various campaigns to immediately help those affected.

The Houston Rockets, in the epicenter of the horrific events, were the first NBA team to step up, as owner Leslie Alexander announced he would be increasing his initial donation to a total of $10 million. Since then, other organizations have stepped up to the plate, with the Lakers announcing their contribution on Wednesday:

The Los Angeles Lakers announced today that they will make a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross to assist in the relief efforts for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Many different charities, organizations, and relief outlets have contributed heavily in the aftermath, as families are still being evacuated from their homes. The flooding levels have reached upwards of 50 inches of rain, with families having to leave their belongings behind to reach safety.

The Lakers also encouraged their fan base to donate, by either visiting RedCross.org or calling 1-800-RED-CROSS. This way, fans can keep updated on Hurricane Harvey and how they can personally make a difference, either by donating supplies or by making a monetary donation.