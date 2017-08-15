Lakers News: NBA 2K18 To Feature ‘All-Time’ Teams

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, winning 16 NBA Championships which is the second-most all-time behind the Boston Celtics.

Some of the best players to ever lace up their shoes have worn the purple and gold, beginning in the 1960s and 70s with guys like Jerry West, Elgin Baylor and Wilt Chamberlain, and then in the 1980s the “Showtime Lakers” had Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and James Worthy, and all the way to the 2000s when Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol were winning championships.

The video game NBA 2k decided to do something different for their new edition, NBA 2K18, as they announced that they will be featuring all-time rosters for each team.

They recently tweeted out a picture of what the Lakers roster will look like, and it is stacked:

#NBA2K18 will feature "all-time" teams for every NBA franchise. Here's your 1st look at the All-Time @Lakers squad! Who's joining them? pic.twitter.com/QHG4YrUhR2 — NBA 2K 2K18 (@NBA2K) August 15, 2017

With a starting lineup of Johnson, Bryant, Worthy, Abdul-Jabbar and O’Neal with guys like Chamberlain, Gasol and West coming off the bench, in addition to many other great players, it is hard to imagine any other roster matching up with that of the Lakers.

The Chicago Bulls, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs could also have loaded rosters, but none come close to Los Angeles.

NBA 2K also recently announced that Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball will be wearing his Big Baller Brand shoes in the new game, which will be a first.