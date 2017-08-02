Lakers News: NBA 2K18 Releases Overall Rating For Lonzo Ball

On September 15th basketball’s highest rated video game, NBA 2K18, is set to be released. Over the last few weeks the 2K Sports team has been unveiling overall ratings of players. Some of those already announced were Kyrie Irving, who will be on the cover, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Stephen Curry.

These days players always seem to be worried about their 2K rating with many being unsatisfied as they believe it to be too low. Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball has already begun captivating fans with his MVP performance at the Las Vegas Summer League, but how much that could affect his rating was anyone’s guess.

We now know the answer as 2K Sports sent out a tweet revealing the overall rating of Ball, as well as top overall pick Markelle Fultz:

The 80 overall rating for both players is relatively high for rookies but that goes to show how much hype this year’s rookies are generating. It is unlikely other rookies will top Fultz and Ball but Jaysun Tatum, De’Aaron Fox, and Josh Jackson should not be too far behind. The good thing is that the game will constantly update throughout the season so ratings will vary as the season moves along.

Typically, rookies are not given high ratings as they yet to play against NBA competition. Last year’s top two picks Ben Simmons and Brandon Ingram were given 79 and 78 overall ratings. However, this year’s draft class is among the best in recent memory. Many top picks could potentially be All-Star caliber players during their careers.

With Durant at a 96 and Curry at a 94 overall rating there are very few other players who could surpass them. There is one player’s rating that has not been released and that is none other than LeBron James. It is likely that James will be rated as the highest player and rightfully so as he continues to prove that he is the best player on the planet.