Lakers News: Maverick Carter Says LeBron James Will Prioritize Winning In Free Agency

Cleveland Cavaliers star LeBron James has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers for quite some time now, as he is set to hit free agency next summer when the Lakers will have the cap space to sign two max free agents.

The rumors have especially heated up in recent weeks, as James tweeted to wish Lonzo Ball a happy birthday, calling him the ‘young king’, and the Cavaliers are off to a 3-5 start, not looking like a team that could beat the Golden State Warriors for a championship.

But according to James’ close friend and business partner Maverick Carter, who recently appeared on the Rich Eisen Show, Laker fans should not hold their breaths as James is going to go wherever it gives him the best chance to win a championship:

“These days, it doesn’t matter anymore. The Lakers and the Knicks have been bad — the Knicks for a very long time, the Lakers since Kobe aged out of being one of the best players in the league,” Carter said. “You can be known or be a star from anywhere — anywhere in the world … When you win as an athlete, that matters the most.”

Carter’s comments do not rule out James coming to Los Angeles as if he sees progress in the Lakers young core he could still decide to team up with another superstar like Paul George or DeMarcus Cousins and come to the Lakers, which would immediately put them in the championship picture.

There is still a lot of time between now and next summer though, so, for now, all the Lakers could do is continue to win games and show growth. One thing is for sure though is that with Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka atop the front office, the Lakers will at the very least get a meeting and a chance to pitch James on coming to be the king of Los Angeles.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB