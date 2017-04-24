Lakers News: Magic Johnson To Represent Los Angeles At NBA Draft Lottery

The Los Angeles Lakers had another rough season in 2016-17, as they finished 26-56, which was the third worst record in the NBA.

To keep their first round pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, the Lakers pick will need to fall in the top three as if it does not then the pick goes to the Philadelphia 76ers as a result of the trade that brought Steve Nash to the Lakers.

In addition, if the Lakers keep that pick then the 2019 first round pick that they owe the Orlando Magic as a part of the Dwight Howard trade will turn into two second round picks in 2017 and 2018.

Because of what is at stake, everyone involved with the Lakers organization will be watching on Tuesday, May 16 when the NBA Draft Lottery order is announced. Because the Lakers record was the third worst in the league, they have a 46.9 percent chance of that pick landing in the top three.

According to Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet, former Laker great and current president of basketball operations Magic Johnson will be the person representing the Lakers at the lottery:

Lakers President of Basketball Operations and 1979 No. 1 overall pick Magic Johnson will represent the team at the May 16 NBA Draft Lottery. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) April 24, 2017

Johnson, who is one of the most beloved Lakers of all-time, took over the Lakers front office right around the All-Star break this past season, as owner Jeanie Buss decided to part ways with her brother, vice president of basketball operations Jim Buss and long-time general manager Mitch Kupchak.

New general manager Rob Pelinka and Johnson now have the tough task of picking up the pieces that is the Lakers organization, and a good way to begin doing that is by getting this top three draft pick.

If they are able to do that then it gives them variety of options as far as talented young players that they could possibly draft or use as trade bate to bring a superstar like Paul George to the Lakers.