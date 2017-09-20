Lakers News: Magic Johnson Subpoenaed As Witness In Draymond Green Lawsuit

In July 2016, Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green was arrested for assault in East Lansing, Michigan, the town where he attended college at Michigan State.

After the incident, Los Angeles Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson, who also attended Michigan State and has a great relationship with Green, tweeted that he had a conversation with Green and he was apologetic to the Warriors organization, fans and everyone involved.

Because of that tweet it appears that Johnson was subpoenaed as a witness in a civil court case, via the Detroit Free Press:

Magic Johnson has been subpoenaed to testify as a witness in a former Michigan State football player’s lawsuit against Golden State Warriors star and former MSU All-America Draymond Green, according to court documents. Attorneys for Jermaine Edmondson, who is suing Green over an alleged 2016 assault, want to question Johnson about a tweet he posted following the incident outside a Michigan restaurant.

The subpoena was requested on Sept. 7 and requires Johnson to appear and give a deposition Oct. 4 at a Lakers practice facility in El Segundo. Johnson must provide any social media posts or information he has on the incident:

“This is a case in which there are few eyewitnesses other than the parties themselves. This means that it is especially important to find out what Mr. Green told others about what happened,” plaintiff attorney Lisa Bloom wrote in an email.

The incident involved former Michigan State defensive back Jermaine Edmondson and his girlfriend, Bianca Williams. After a verbal exchange, it was reported that two associates of Green choked Edmondson and Williams. Edmondson then confronted Green the next night about the incident and according to Edmondson, Green assaulted him physically.

Edmondson is suing Green in civil court, which is why Johnson was subpoenaed. Green’s attorneys have filed a motion to dismiss the suit and that motion is scheduled to be heard Nov. 16 in Alameda County Superior Court.