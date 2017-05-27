Lakers News: Magic Johnson Says L.A. Now A Destination For Free Agents

Free agency has not gone well for the the Los Angeles Lakers in recent years. Many marquee free agents have either declined to meet with the team or simply leave their meeting with the Lakers unsatisfied.

Part of the blame can be placed on the previous front office’s inability to focus on basketball related issues and the product the Lakers have put on the court. The next two summers are very important for the Lakers if they want to return to prominence as they have the chance to sign one or two premier free agents.

With Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka at the helm now, it appears that players could give the Lakers more of a serious look in free agency. In an interview with ESPNLA 710, Johnson said that players’ agents have told him that they want to play for the Lakers now.

"We are hearing from agents that their players want to play for us now, (you know) whenever they become free." – @MagicJohnson — ESPNLosAngeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) May 25, 2017

Those are some pretty strong words coming out of Johnson. When Jeanie Buss hired Johnson in February, the way the Lakers were going to approach free agency was a priority. The Lakers needed someone who could speak with players with a sense of comfort and Johnson fits the bill. He already has a strong relationship with many current players and it is important that the Lakers utilize those connections.

If the Lakers are lucky enough to sign or trade for a All-Star caliber player it would definitely speed up the rebuilding process and make a return to the playoffs possible sooner rather than later. It remains to be seen whether Johnson’s words actually come to fruition but for Lakers fans those words are a positive sign for the future.