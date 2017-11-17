Lakers News: Luke Walton Says It’s A Good Thing That Lonzo Ball Is ‘Mad’ About His Shooting Struggles

Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball might have a father known for being outspoken, but Ball himself doesn’t exactly have a big mouth.

Ball’s lack of braggadocio or volume makes him harder to read, even for Lakers head coach Luke Walton, which means it’s anyone’s guess as to how he feels about his historic shooting struggles.

The rookie point guard is shooting 30.3 percent from the field through his first 15 games, the second-worst shooting percentage of any player in NBA history to attempt more than 150 shots over their team’s first 15 games.

It would be understandable for any player to be upset by those types of struggles, and doubly so for a player that holds themselves to as high of a standard as Ball and has been as heavily hyped as the second-overall pick has been.

According to Walton, Ball wasn’t quite himself after he played arguably his worst game against the season in the team’s loss to the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday night via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Asked Luke if Lonzo Ball seemed different than his normal self at practice: “It’s tough to answer personal questions on him, but his energy seemed not the same playful, joyful Lonzo that he normally is but that could be a good thing, that he’s frustrated and mad a little bit.” — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 16, 2017

Luke Walton continuing on why Lonzo Ball’s frustrations could be a good thing: “When you hit adversity, you work harder & you become better when you get through the other side.” https://t.co/Rd1ZD3Kcbb — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 16, 2017

Walton is right, in that Ball will be better. He entered the NBA with as much pressure as any rookie that has ever stepped foot in the league. But instead of playing like the transcendent superstar so many hoped he would be right off the bat, Ball has struggled mightily to make baskets.

That said, he’s still found plenty of other ways to be effective. Ball is already one of the best passers in the league, and he’s been a surprisingly effective on defense for a rookie as well. He already showed his commitment to improving by putting up extra shots after the loss, and in time his shot will likely come around.

When it does, these rookie-season struggles are going to be a distant memory for everyone except Ball, who will probably remember them as his motivation to continue getting better.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW LAKERSNATION FORUM CLUB