Lakers News: Luke Walton Raves About Brandon Ingram After Win Over Pistons



The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a much-needed win against the Detroit Pistons on Halloween, and while just about everyone chipped in, it was second-year forward Brandon Ingram who rose above the rest.

The lanky Duke product stuffed the state line with 13 points, five rebounds, six assists, four steals, and a block in a dominant Lakers victory.

After a tantalizing performance in the Las Vegas Summer League, Ingram has had a somewhat disappointing season, with his up and down play and struggles to connect from three preventing him from living up to expectations.

Against the Pistons, however, Walton credited Ingram’s defense when asked about who stepped up to help get the win, according to our own Serena Winters:

Luke said everyone stepped up in different ways tonight, but Brandon Ingram came to mind first, his length, reads on offense & defense. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 1, 2017

Ingram’s four steals speak to just how good he was at disrupting passing lanes. His extremely long arms obviously help, bu more often than not Ingram had himself in the right place at the right time, which is an underrated skill. Ingram explained the mindset that helped him find success:

Ingram said he had a 'clear head today, had no self doubt,' was just in the flow, didn't care about shots, just wanted to win. https://t.co/PhfCO3Iti6

— Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 1, 2017

There were times when Ingram appeared to be over-thinking things, which prevented him from playing with freedom and confidence. As the second overall pick in 2016, there is a lot of pressure on Ingram to succeed, and he's going to have to find a way to play with a clear mind if he is going to live up to his potential.

The win over the Pistons' was Ingram's best performance of the season and the hope is that he will be able to keep things rolling Thursday night against the Portland Trailblazers.

