Lakers News: Luke Walton Not Concerned With LaVar Ball’s Comments On Coaching Of Lonzo Ball

In a break from his feud with United States President Donald Trump, LaVar Ball shifted his focus to the Los Angeles Lakers coaching staff and their ‘soft’ handling of his son, Lonzo. Ball’s comments could be interpreted as criticism, or permission, so to speak, to be tougher on his son.

No matter the intention, Lakers head coach Luke Walton wasn’t in the slightest affected by LaVar’s comments. “Absolutely nothing,” answered Walton when asked for his reaction or response. “It’s not what we’re here to do or talk about.”

“So we’re not concerned with what parents think of how we’re coaching the team. We’re concerned with what’s best for our team and how we can continue to get better.”

Walton did offer praise for a father whom many would describe as overbearing, outlandish, perhaps even destructive to Lonzo’s trajectory and career.

“I will say this, I think he has done a phenomenal job as a father with Lonzo,” Walton said.

“Lonzo is a special young man, he’s unselfish, his teammates love him, he cares about them, he plays the game the right way.”

Walton’s opinion of LaVar is in line with what Lakers president of basketball operations Magic Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka have also said. The duo marveled at a workout LaVar organized and the level of care he displayed not only for his three sons, but their then-teammates who also participated in the early-morning session.

For as much of a distraction LaVar may be causing, it doesn’t appear to have impacted the locker room. So long as that remains the case, the Walton and the Lakers can continue to turn a blind eye to whatever brash statements or claims are made.

