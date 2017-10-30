Lakers News: Luke Walton Disagrees But ‘Loves’ Lonzo Ball Wanting To Take Responsibility For Loss Vs. Jazz

Lakers News: Luke Walton Disagrees But ‘Loves’ Lonzo Ball Wanting To Take...

By Daniel Starkand -
The Los Angeles Lakers dropped to 2-4 on the season Friday night as they lost 96-81 to the Utah Jazz on the road.

The Lakers had opportunities to win the game, and at one point had all the momentum, but Jazz rookie Donovan Mitchell threw down a thunderous putback dunk and followed it up with a three, swinging the momentum back in the Jazz’s favor.

After the game, Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball took sole responsibility for the loss, as he was guarding Mitchell at the time.

While the putback dunk was a big play in the game, it obviously wasn’t the deciding factor as the Lakers made some other crucial mistakes as well. After practice on Monday, Lakers head coach Luke Walton commented on Ball taking responsibility for the loss, saying that while he doesn’t agree that he is responsible, he loves his rookie taking the blame as it shows leadership, via Bill Oram of the Southern California News Group:

Walton also added that he believes that Ball meant what he said when he took responsibility:

The Lakers biggest problem so far this season has been their shooting, and due to that Ball said that they are still trying to find their identity.

Ball has a unique ability to get his teammates open looks, but if they are not knocking down shots then it will be difficult to win games so Ball and Walton have a tough challenge in finding ways to score without the luxury of knocking down threes.