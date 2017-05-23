Lakers News: Luke Walton Compares LaVar Ball’s Outspoken Ways To His Father, Bill Walton

The Los Angeles Lakers rebuilding process and long-awaited draft pick revelation have shined a new light on the organization. Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka, and Luke Walton are set to lead this young Lakers team on the right path, hoping the addition of their No. 2 pick can lead the way.

Early mock drafts link the Lakers to UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, seemingly a correct fit to run and orchestrate Walton’s up-tempo style system. On the other hand, father LaVar Ball’s confidence in his son’s path has also been a revelation, as he predicted his son joining the Lakers with the No. 2 pick.

Most people rule LaVar as bothersome and outspoken up to this point, taking jabs as he sees fit and always topping his confidence in his son with some outlandish remark. However, Walton is pretty familiar with outspoken fathers, growing up under the guidance of Hall-of-Famer Bill Walton.

TMZ tracked down Walton and asked him about the role LaVar Ball has in the grand scheme of things, with Ball possibly joining the Lakers. He stated that he is used to supportive fathers, considering his past history (H/T To USA Today):

“My dad’s got a big personality too, so I’m used to that type of stuff,” Walton said. “To me, I’m a fan of his (Lonzo’s) game and the way that he plays.”

While Walton’s comparison does have some validity, it is important to note that the comparison ends with them being supportive fathers. LaVar’s role with Lonzo is not the same that Bill had with Luke, but rather provides a basis for Walton to understand.

Bill currently resides as an ESPN announcer, covering the NBA and also many collegiate showdowns involving the Pac 12. His Hall-of-Fame career is the basis for his credibility, earning the respect of those familiar with the NBA.

With the NBA Draft set for June 22, all signs point to the Lakers viewing Lonzo as the premiere choice. However, the Lakers have also put stock into De’Aaron Fox, as another capable point guard of the future.