Lakers News: Luke Walton Calls Kyle Kuzma One Of The Most Confident Rookies He’s Ever Seen

The Los Angeles Lakers haven’t had a lot of positives so far during the NBA preseason. The team has had critical players like Brook Lopez, Brandon Ingram and Lonzo Ball all miss time with various injuries, and they’ve also lost all three of their preseason games so far without a whole lot of positive signs that things will get better this year.

Most expected the presence of Ball to be the shining light on the roster, but it’s been the play of another first-round pick that has the entire fan base talking so far.

Kyle Kuzma has exploded onto the scene to average 21 points per game, which not only leads the Lakers in scoring for the preseason so far, but ranks second in the entire NBA as well.

Lakers Head Coach Luke Walton likes what he’s seen from the 2017 NBA Draft’s 27th overall pick so far, both on and off the floor via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Luke Walton said Kyle Kuzma is one of the more confident rookies he’s seen throughout his career. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 5, 2017

Luke on Kyle Kuzma: “He’s thirsty to learn, always asking coaches and veterans what he can do better – he’s been very impressive." https://t.co/thwdAE2fhE — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 5, 2017

The confidence Walton references has been one of the most notable parts of Kuzma’s performance so far, and manifests itself on the floor in the way he’s shot with zero hesitation, displaying a lightning-quick and deadly-accurate release during his first three preseason games.

Kuzma is shooting 38.5 percent on 3-pointers while posting a true-shooting percentage of 70.3 percent, and his net rating of 13 is also the highest of any member of the Lakers to play more than 12 minutes per game.

It’s still early, but Kuzma is looking like one of the steals of the draft so far, and Walton can’t be the only one in the organization he’s impressed. If Kuzma can maintain anything close to his current performance as the season goes along, Walton will also have no choice but to find him minutes in the Lakers’ crowded frontcourt, and the front office may have to make some moves to clear up the big man logjam as well.