Lakers News: Luke Walton Addresses Logjam At Power Forward, Center

With the signing of Andrew Bogut just days before the start of training camp, the Los Angeles Lakers have a massive logjam in the frontcourt.

Julius Randle, Larry Nance Jr., Brook Lopez, Andrew Bogut, Kyle Kuzma, Ivica Zubac, Thomas Bryant, and Luol Deng are all best served playing power forward or center. Obviously there aren’t enough minutes for everyone and it will be up to head coach Luke Walton to figure out the right rotation.

Walton spoke about this issue after practice on Wednesday, saying that he is looking to find the right combinations of players as opposed to specific types of lineups, via Andy Kamenetzky of ESPN LA:

Regarding the surplus of PF's and C's , Luke said he's seeking out floor combinations he likes, rather than "big" vs. "small" lineups. AK — Kamenetzky Brothers (@KamBrothers) September 27, 2017

This makes sense for Walton as finding the right lineups that have great chemistry together usually leads to better results. When it comes to the Lakers big men this is especially important.

Lopez and Randle are projected to be the starters and on paper they fit excellently together. Randle thrives in the paint with his strength and quickness while Lopez can stretch the floor. Defensively, Lopez’s ability to protect the rim should help make up for Randle’s struggles on that end as well.

Kuzma’s athleticism and shooting could be a great fit next to Andrew Bogut while Nance is someone who could fit next to anyone as he does all of the little things on the court.

Walton will use his time in training camp and preseason games to experiment with different lineup combinations to find out which are best for the Lakers. Once the regular season rolls around, Walton will have a much better idea of how to use everyone together.