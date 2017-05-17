Lakers News: Los Angeles Set To Workout Four NBA Prospects on Thursday

The Los Angeles Lakers long awaited the results of the NBA Draft Lottery, securing their top-three protected pick and the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft on Tuesday. The front office of the Lakers will examine every angle, to prepare for every possible scenario with the NBA Draft.

As the NBA Playoffs enter the conference finals and the draft lottery now a thing of the past, the Lakers have begun workouts for various draft prospects. The first workouts started over a week ago when they worked out three prospects with Magic Johnson in attendance.

The Johnson and Rob Pelinka duo have gotten off to a strong start, with a stashed late first-round pick courtesy of the Lou Williams trade with the Houston Rockets. With the NBA Draft set for June 22, the Lakers have ramped up another series of workouts, via ESPN’s Baxter Holmes:

Thursday, Lakers will work out Xavier's Trevon Bluiett, UCLA's Isaac Hamilton, Michigan’s Zak Irvin & Miami's Davon Reed, source tells ESPN. — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) May 16, 2017

Guard Trevon Bluiett spent three seasons at Xavier University, putting together his best season during his junior campaign. His 6’6″, 215 lbs. frame is more muscular compared to other prospects, averaging 18.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game his junior season.

UCLA product Isaac Hamilton is also another three-year player set to make the jump to the NBA, with a deadly long-range shot and offensive arsenal. Hamilton thrived alongside fellow UCLA prospect Lonzo Ball, posting 14.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game.

Former Mr. Indiana Zak Irvin spent all four of his collegiate seasons at Michigan, progressing with each season. The 6’6″ guard had a shaky start to his senior season but put together a strong stretch at the end of the season to reassure his stock. He averaged 13.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game in the Big 10.

Last, but not least, is Davon Reed of Miami (FL) University. He had a strong showing at the NBA Draft Combine, with a combination of raw power and speed. The fourth and final guard set for the Thursday workout posted 14.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in his senior season.