Lakers News: Los Angeles Make Vander Blue Signing Official

The Los Angeles Lakers have used the 2017 offseason to truly upgrade the roster in many facets. Whether acquiring players via trade, free agency, or the draft, the Lakers have done what is necessary to upgrade their roster with a grand picture in mind.

The 2017 Las Vegas Summer League was yet another audition towards the 2017-18 roster, with many noticeable talents making a case for themselves. First-round selection Kyle Kuzma had a coming out party, while guards Vander Blue and Alex Caruso demonstrated their skill sets.

Blue, the reigning NBA G-League MVP, perhaps had the most impressive offensive output, contributing heavily towards the Lakers Summer League championship. With Lonzo Ball absent in the championship game, both Blue and Kuzma took charge of the offense and captured the win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

During these games, the front office duo of Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka were sitting front row, trying to properly dissect these players and what they could bring to the table. After an impressive 2017 Summer League, the Lakers officially announced the signing of Blue to a contract:

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Vander Blue, it was announced today by General Manager Rob Pelinka. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not released.

Blue spent his 2016 MVP campaign with the South Bay Lakers in the G-League, averaging 24.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.6 steals per game. The explosive guard would go on to average 15.0 points, 3.0 assists and 3.8 rebounds during the 2017 Las Vegas Summer League, while also being a true scoring option for the Lakers.

Blue’s deal is likely that of a training camp invite with a partial guarantee. He will compete with others for the final roster spot as the Lakers have 14 players under guaranteed deals.