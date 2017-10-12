Lakers News: Los Angeles Declared Highest Cost Per Win Team In NBA By TickPick

Throughout the history of the NBA, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the biggest attractions around the globe. Thanks to many NBA legends donning the purple and gold, the Lakers have become a worldwide brand, attracting fans from across the world and building a reputation amongst the NBA elite.

The Lakers experience is one that all fans should witness for themselves, as few things can replicate the feeling of arriving at Staples Center and witnessing the young core of this organization develop for the future.

Entering the 2017-18 campaign, the Lakers no longer have an excuse for losing, with their first-round pick next season being defaulted due to the results of the previous NBA Draft Lottery. With head coach Luke Walton at the helm, Los Angeles is steadily making positive strides towards their Oct. 19 opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. The battle for early supremacy starts off at Staples Center, the arena that both teams have called home for quite some time.

That one-of-a-kind experience at Staples Center is not only worth a lot to their fans, but also to the market. Although the Lakers went through one of the worst stretches in franchise history, the Lakers brand has remained strong and will continue to do so. According to TickPick, the Lakers continue to have the highest cost per win associated with their ticket pricing:

With the ’17-’18 NBA Season fast approaching, secondary marketplace, TickPick has released their proprietary Cost Per Win (CPW) data for every NBA team and the Los Angeles Lakers have the highest CPW in the league at $494. Rounding out the five teams with the highest CPW are the New York Knicks ($428), San Antonio Spurs ($388), Golden State Warriors ($328) and Brooklyn Nets ($312). Conversely the Houston Rockets ($95) have cheapest CPW. You can see a full graph comparing CPW across the league, below.

The cost per win is calculated by taking each home team’s average ticket price and their project home win total for the upcoming season. These facts provide some more proof to the equation, rather than all the lackluster teams reigning atop the list because of their low projections.

The situation can be swayed by high projected ticket prices in lieu with a low projected win total, but can also be affected by a team that has a low projected win total and bargain average ticket price.

The comparison to the rest of the league really shows off just how strong the Lakers brand remains, as they, the Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Knicks can compete alongside the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors.

TickPick’s graphic really demonstrates the balance of the NBA when it comes to attraction, the experience the fans get, and just how much they idolize their team, with the Lakers remaining a top draw even during some lackluster seasons.