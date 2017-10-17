Lakers News: Lonzo Ball’s Reality Show, ‘Ball In The Family’ Renewed For Second Season

It was announced on Tuesday that Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball and his family’s TV show, Ball in the Family, has been green-lit for a second season on Watch on Facebook as his dad LaVar announced it on the above video.

The show features not just Lonzo, but also his two younger brothers LiAngelo and LaMelo as well as LaVar and their mom, Tina, and the rest of their extended family living their daily lives.

LaVar in particular has been the subject of a lot of criticism for some of the things he’s said in recent months, like Lonzo is better than Steph Curry and LaVar could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

But the show gives people an opportunity to see a different side of the entire Ball family and LaVar in particular, as everything he does is for his family. The way he is taking care of Tina, who recently suffered a stroke, is admirable.

The show is produeced by Bunim/Murray Productions, who also made hit shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians, The Real World and Born This Way.

While season two has been green-lit, the first season is not yet over as there are still a few episodes left. They can be viewed on Facebook Watch with new episodes premiering every Sunday night.