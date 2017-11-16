Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Went To Practice Facility To Shoot After Wednesday’s Poor Performance



Lonzo Ball had arguably his worst performance of the season on Wednesday night as he made just 1-9 from the field in the Lakers’ loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

For the season, Ball is shooting a very poor 30.3 percent from the field, 23.1 percent from three-point range, and 50.0 percent from the free throw line. Despite other positive things he brings to the Lakers, his lack of shooting is beginning to impact the rest of his game.

Despite his calm demeanor, Ball is a big-time competitor who will do everything he can to improve his game. In fact, following last night’s contest Ball actually went to the Lakers’ practice facility to get more shots up via Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters:

Luke Walton said he was told Lonzo Ball went to the training facility after the game last night to get shots up. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 16, 2017

Additionally, Walton also said that Ball came in well before practice to shoot as well, a good sign of Ball’s work ethic.

This is what the coaches and fans like to see with Ball, and all anyone can ask for. He is putting in all of the necessary work and more, so he can fix the biggest issue plaguing his game so far.

Many believe Ball must fix his form in order to improve his shot, but doing so in the middle of the season isn’t possible. Perhaps that is something Ball and the Lakers will explore in the summer, but for now he will have to find other ways to start knocking down shots.

Ball has previously been working on improving his balance when shooting with the coaches and there is no telling what other changes he can make. One thing that is for sure is that Lonzo will explore every avenue to improve his shooting.

