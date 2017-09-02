Lakers News: Lonzo Ball To Make Acting Debut In Episode Of ‘Fuller House’

Lonzo Ball’s dream came to fruition when he was selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers, as all his hard work paid off. While being able to stay close to his family, Ball is also able to relish in the limelight of Los Angeles, as the franchise point guard this organization has been lacking.

The Lakers own one of the premiere fan bases in all of professional sports, with a global brand and 16 championship trophies to their name. At the same time, being in the mecca of the entertainment capital of the world allows plenty of opportunities for these athletes to explore, outside of their respective sport.

That is the case with Ball, as news leaked that he will be making his acting debut on a premiere series on Netflix, via Erin Nyren of Variety.com:

Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonzo Ball will make his acting debut as a guest star in an episode of “Fuller House,” set to air during the second half of Season 3.

‘Fuller House’ is a reboot of the hit 1990’s sitcom, Full House. That series captivated many households and families, as it taught them important lessons that children, parents, and teenagers need to hear. According to the article, Ball will be visiting the Tanner-Fullers household to recruit someone to the Lakers organization.

At the same time, Ball is already involved in a TV production, as the series ‘Ball in the Family’ recently premiered on Facebook Watch, providing insight into the lifestyles of the Ball family.

As a 19-year-old, Ball is still gearing up for his first NBA training camp, as a rookie entering the NBA. While his first season will involve a number of changes he will have to adjust to, his composed demeanor seems to demonstrate that he is up for the challenge.

Many other recent Lakers have also experimented in acting, with forward Metta World Peace appearing on many TV shows and also getting involved in the pranking business.