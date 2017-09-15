Lakers News: Lonzo Ball ‘Thankful To Have’ Magic Johnson And His Vast Knowledge

The Los Angeles Lakers have fully invested into the future of the franchise while addressing a possible scenario to grab two superstars. Lonzo Ball and Brandon Ingram have all the tools to become All-Stars in their own nature, as the front office, coaching staff and entire fan base waits for them to burst onto the scene.

Heading into this offseason, the entirety of the NBA had a gut-feeling that Ball and the Lakers were a match made in heaven. The Lakers signaled a new direction for the franchise, with Ball set to take over head coach Luke Walton’s up-tempo and spaced out system. At the same time, Ball gets to learn every day from the best point guard of all time in Magic Johnson.

Although Johnson is now the President of basketball operations and a successful businessman, he still possesses one of highest basketball IQs of all time. Johnson was able to know where every player was on the court, often surprising his teammates with the types of things he would get away with.

During an exclusive interview on the Lakers Nation Podcast, Ball stated how thankful he is to be able to work alongside Johnson:

“He’s in there watching the workouts and stuff. Whenever he sees something he always lets me know. He tells me something pretty much every day. I’m just thankful to have him, and whatever he’s gonna tell me I’m definitely gonna listen and apply it the best way I can.”

As younger players, Ingram and Ball are still getting acclimated to the ins and outs of playing in the NBA and for the Lakers, especially with Ball entering his rookie season. At the same time, they have to continue to strengthen their bodies and work on their game, while taking in as much information as possible from those that have paved the way.

Ball’s lone year at UCLA was truly a spectacle, as he led the program to the NCAA Tournament as a top prospect. He averaged 14.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 7.6 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per game, while shooting 55.1 percent from the field and 41.2 percent from three-point range.

The 19-year-old anxiously awaits his first training camp in the NBA, as the Lakers roster gears up for their slate of preseason games. With Ball, Ingram, Brook Lopez, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope leading the charge, the Lakers have an improved roster and optimistic outlook for the first time in a few seasons. After making impressive moves this offseason, the franchise seems geared up for a huge step in the right direction.