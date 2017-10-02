Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Suffers Mild Left Ankle Sprain Against Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers hosted the Denver Nuggets in their second preseason game Monday night at Staples Center, looking to build off Saturday’s effort.

Throughout the first half the Lakers showed signs of improvement on both ends of the floor, and rookie point guard Lonzo Ball had his shot working better than the first game as he scored eight first-half points on 3-of-5 shooting to go along with two assists and a rebound.

The Lakers suffered a scare late in the second quarter though, as Ball went up and blocked a shot attempt on Emmanuel Mudiay, but came down funny on his left ankle.

Luckily the injury isn’t believed to be too serious, as Ball returned to begin the second half. He only played a few minutes though, and then went to the locker room and didn’t return.

According to Lakers Nation reporter Serena Winters, the Lakers officially diagnosed with a mild ankle sprain:

Lakers calling it a mild left ankle sprain for Lonzo Ball. https://t.co/R4Pt9FPNP3 — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) October 3, 2017

While the Lakers have a lot to work on this preseason, gelling together as a new team, the most important thing is that they come out of it healthy to begin the regular season. So it makes sense that they kept Ball out to be cautious. He finished the game with eight points, four rebounds and two assists.

The Lakers next game takes place is Wednesday against the Nuggets, but Ball’s status for that contest is currently unknown although it wouldn’t be too surprising if the Lakers were to keep him out.