Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Still Bothered By Sore Shoulder But Eager To Return

Lonzo Ball was a full participant in Thursday’s practice but the Los Angeles Lakers said he remains questionable to play against the Charlotte Hornets. Ball has missed the past six games due to a sprained left shoulder.

“I felt pretty good. It was my first official practice back,” Ball said. “I was wondering how guys were going to come in with the loss that we had yesterday, but everybody came in and got after it. I was happy to be out here with them.”

The Lakers have lost each of their games without Ball, eight in a row overall and 11 of their past 12. Lakers head coach Luke Walton remarked that Thursday’s practice was physical, and he was encouraged by the effort and focus from the team as well as Ball’s play.

For Ball, getting through the session was considered a win, even if he was feeling the effects afterward. “A little sore right now,” Ball said of state of his shoulder.

“But like I said, I was happy to be out there and finish the whole thing without coming out.”

Playing through discomfort in the shoulder may be something Ball has to adjust to. “It’s not 100 (percent) but it’s manageable,” he said. “I’m out there playing and just happy to be back for the most part.”

Ball anticipates the most trouble he’ll have is when contact is made with his left shoulder, but added it won’t require him to adjust his shooting motion or style of play.

One benefit that’s come from Ball sitting out the stretch of games is Walton noted he’s become more of a vocal leader. Though, the soft-spoken rookie much prefers to let his play do the talking.

