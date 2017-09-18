The Los Angeles Lakers found their point guard of the future when they selected Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft. After a series of trades to upgrade the team, Ball is set to run head coach Luke Walton’s offense heading into the 2017-18 campaign.

At this point, Los Angeles is preparing for the upcoming beginning of training camp, with high expectations and a sense of optimism around the franchise. While the franchise has an eye towards the 2018 free agency class, the young core has a lot to prove this season, especially when it comes to Ball.

The Big Baller Brand has done an outstanding job marketing Lonzo, earning a reputation although he has yet to play a game. However, the skill set and desire to be great has already been in the making, thanks in part to his father LaVar Ball.

Although the Big Baller Brand has quite the apparel line set up, Ball made some headlines with a shirt he wore to Lakers practice, with his face featured on the NBA logo, via the Lakers Official Twitter Page:

#LakeShow getting down to business in the weight room pic.twitter.com/g0PR8nlcSb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 18, 2017

The Ball fan base has grown to outstanding heights in such a short time, especially when it comes to the support they have received for their vision and success. Lonzo remains calm and composed in anticipation of training camp and his first preseason action, with a demeanor that does the talking on the court.

At the same time, Ball is still a 19-year-old, fresh off of his lone year in college, with a growing mindset. While his rookie season will be a constant learning process, he will also be taking in endless moments that make the NBA such a humbling experience.

The NBA logo, which currently features Lakers legend Jerry West, has been a recent topic of discussion, with West even humbly stating that he should be removed off of it. While Ball’s t-shirt is more of a design than anything, it also puts into perspective the vision that he and his family have, as he attempts to lead the Lakers back to their championship glory.