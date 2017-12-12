Lakers News: Lonzo Ball ‘Looking Forward’ To Playing At Madison Square Garden, Ensuing Matchup Against LeBron James

After an 0-3 start to the month of December, the Los Angeles Lakers have rebounded with back-to-back wins in the first two contests of a challenging four-game East Coast road trip. It marked the first time this season they’d won consecutive games on the road.

Last Thursday, the Lakers began the stretch with an impressive, nail-biting victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Two days later, the team followed up that performance with a double-digit win against the Charlotte Hornets.

After a three-day layoff, the Lakers now face the New York Knicks in their lone visit to Madison Square Garden this season. For many players on the Lakers’ young roster, Thursday’s matchup at the historic venue represents the first time they’ll play in the arena.

That holds true for point guard Lonzo Ball, who is excited to take the court at Madison Square Garden and a looming matchup against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, per Spectrum SportsNet:

“I think every kid dreams about playing there. There’s a lot of history there, all the battles that go on there. I’m looking forward to it. It’s going to be a lot of fun. The Garden, all the history there. And LeBron is the best player in the world. Definitely two challenges, and I’m looking forward to it.”

At 10-15, the Lakers find themselves just two games out of playoff contention. A strong finish to the road trip is crucial, as the team will then face the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers over their next four games.

The Lakers return to Staples Center on Monday, Dec. 18, for a rematch against the Warriors. The game figures to be a special one for Lakers fans everywhere, as Kobe Bryant will be honored during a halftime ceremony with the retirement of his Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys.

WANT TO PARTICIPATE IN THE DISCUSSION? CHECK OUT THE NEW FORUM CLUB