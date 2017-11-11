Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Becomes Youngest Ever To Record Triple-Double

The Los Angeles Lakers were thrilled to draft Lonzo Ball with the second overall pick in the NBA Draft, assuming that the young point guard would set records for the franchise. Little did they know it would happen so soon.

On Saturday night, Ball became the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double. He got off to a hot start against the Milwaukee Bucks, hitting threes and picking up assists as his teammates converted on his pinpoint-accurate passes. He had a double-double with points and assists with just over three minutes to play in the second half and entered halftime just four rebounds shy of setting the record.

After picking up three rebounds early in the third quarter, Ball went wasn’t able to grab another one before being subbed out. Head coach Luke Walton was trying something new, pulling Ball earlier than usual and then re-inserting him into the lineup in order to spend some time on the floor with the second unit. His 10th rebound came on an airball by Thon Maker at the start of the fourth quarter.

Ball’s record-setting triple-double gives Lakers fans something to smile about after a series of difficult seasons. With Ball’s selection, the hope was that he would transform the team’s offense and turn them into a fun, running squad that plays the brand of basketball that the Lakers became known for during the legendary Showtime area. At this point, however, Ball has been hot and cold, struggling with his shot.

This accomplishment should somewhat ease the concerns of Los Angeles fans. Recording a triple-double in the NBA is no easy task, and the fact that Ball was able to do it at barely 20 years old is all the more impressive. It’s going to take time for him to fully develop, but the Lakers have something special in Lonzo Ball.