Lakers News: Lonzo Ball Appreciative Of Steve Nash And Kevin Durant For Working Out With Him

In a recent interview Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball said he had an opportunity to workout with two former NBA MVPs in Steve Nash and Kevin Durant.

Working out with two players of that caliber will only benefit Ball in the long run as he gets ready to embark on his rookie season.

Ball commented on that workout when he was a guest on the Lakers Nation Podcast with host Trevor Lane, and he was appreciative that both Nash and Durant took time out of their day to workout with him:

“I worked out with them one time at the facility. Steve Nash pretty much orchestrated everything, and pretty much trained me and KD. It was a great experience going up against KD and learning from an MVP in Steve Nash and playing with an MVP in Kevin Durant. I just thanked both of them for taking time out of their day to do that with me, I know they didn’t have to.”

Ball added that Nash in particular, being one of the best pure point guards of all-time, taught him a lot about everything on and off the court:

“Steve Nash taught me a lot of stuff that day. From on the court stuff and off the court as well. He’s really big on nutrition and staying healthy, taking care of your body, stuff like that. He showed me a lot of ball screen work, some stuff I can do on defense. Pretty much how to help myself on and off the floor.”

In addition to the knowledge he got from Nash he also probably received a few pointers from Durant, a reigning NBA Champion with the Golden State Warriors.

A lot will be expected of Ball this season as the team’starting point guard. Ball is perhaps the best point guard the Lakers have had since Magic Johnson, so immediately the comparisons were drawn and Johnson himself said he has high expectations for Ball, calling him the face of the franchise and saying his jersey will be hanging in the Staples Center rafters when he retires.

Check out the complete interview with Ball on the Lakers Nation Podcast below: