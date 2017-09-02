Lakers News: Lil B Threatens To Place ‘Based God Curse’ On Lonzo Ball

Entering the 2017 NBA Draft, UCLA product Lonzo Ball had always made his preference clear. He, his family, and the Big Baller Brand were all secretly hoping to be selected No. 2 overall by the Los Angeles Lakers. Not only would Ball be able to stay close to his family, but he would also shine in the spotlight and media of Los Angeles.

However, the attention and media that comes with Los Angeles can sometimes become overwhelming. Each and every statement can be blown out of proportion and twisted to make a headline, leaving athletes that have paved the way cautious of each response they give.

It appears as though Ball is in for his first lesson, receiving a verbal threat from a famous entertainer that also has his own mass following. Via his Twitter, rapper Lil B stated that he is entertaining the notion of threatening Ball’s rookie season via the ‘Based God Curse’ over a comment made in a previous interview involving rap:

Lonzo ball is a few seconds away from being cursed his rookie year on the lakers, nas is hip hop and always relevant, watch ur team – Lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) September 2, 2017

The comments stem back to an interview the 19-year-old had during the NBA rookie photo shoot. When asked about his preference regarding rappers, Ball stated that he leans towards the likes of Migos and Future. However, the reaction from Lil B stems to his comments after that statement, saying that the legend is outdated and not ‘real hip-hop.’

It sometimes boggles the mind that the 19-year-old basketball phenom wasn’t even born when Illmatic dropped. When it comes to the world of hip-hop, Nas stands atop the rest, arguably owning a place on the Mount Rushmore of rappers. His first album, Illmatic, is continually referred to as one of the best rap albums of all time.

Previous recipients of the ‘Based God Curse’ include Kevin Durant and James Harden, each of whom dealt with multiple playoff disappointments in the ensuing years. Whether or not Ball can escape the wrath will be known in due time.