Lakers News: Lil B Calls Big Baller Brand ‘Family’ Although Lonzo Ball Doesn’t Believe In Curse

Rapper Lil B has famously put curses on NBA players like James Harden, as if a player does something to make him angry he will let it be known on his personal Twitter account that the player is cursed by the “Based God”.

Los Angeles Lakers fans suffered a scare recently when Lil B threatened to curse Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball after Lonzo said that no one listens to emcee Nas anymore and real hip hop is Future and Migos in the the first episode of his family’s new reality show, “Ball in the Family.”

While being cursed by Lil B is something that worries many players, it doesn’t worry Lonzo as in a recent interview with Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum Sportsnet, Lonzo said that he doesn’t believe in the curse:

“I don’t believe in that,” Lonzo said. “Not at all.”

Even though Lil B never officially cursed Lonzo, all the talks about the possibility of it can be put to bed as Lil B tweeted that the Big Baller Brand is family:

Big baller brand is family we all have opinions lonzo ball was not wrong what he said.. just please respect hip hop. thank u love u –

lil B — Lil B THE BASEDGOD (@LILBTHEBASEDGOD) September 7, 2017

With training camp just a few weeks away it is nice that Lonzo can put this all behind him and just focus on basketball as expectations are sky high heading into his rookie season.

Lonzo showed what he is capable of this summer when he took home MVP honors at the Las Vegas Summer League and changed the entire style the Lakers play with, leading to the Lakers first ever summer league championship.

The Lakers finished 26-56 last year but with Lonzo at point guard they have hopes of returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2012 this season.