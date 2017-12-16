Lakers News: Legal Matter Limits Kentavious Caldwell-Pope To Games In California

Having already missed last Thursday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope doesn’t figure to suit up for the Los Angeles Lakers in a minimum of three more contests. Stemming from an incident last March, Caldwell-Pope was entered into a 25-day program that limits his travel.

Believed to have begun Dec. 14, he’s restricted to not leaving the state of California. Caldwell-Pope traveled from New York to Detroit in the time after the Lakers faced the Knicks, during which time he reached an agreement with the court.

“I was going to meet the team in Cleveland, when I got called back (to California),” he explained after practice on Saturday.

“We came up with an agreement that I still get to carry on with my season, but only in the state of California for the 25-day restriction that I have.”

Caldwell-Pope isn’t yet certain if terms will change and thus allow him to travel. While the 24-year-old is limited for the next three-plus weeks, the period of time is expected bring finality to the situation.

“I was blessed that I was able to continue to play. We just had to agree to some restrictions. [But] it was very disappointing to me. As far as my teammates, I feel like I let them down. The coaches, the organization.”

Caldwell-Pope had not yet addressed the team about his situation so as not to serve as a distraction, nor does he intend to.

While rookie Josh Hart made the start in Caldwell-Pope’s place, Lakers head coach Luke Walton said the lineup will depend on matchups.

With the 25-day period presumably beginning the night of the Lakers’ game against the Cavaliers, Caldwell-Pope will miss road games against the Houston Rockets on Dec. 20 and Dec. 23, and Jan. 1 against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

