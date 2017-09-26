Lakers News: LeBron James Says He Still Plans On Ending Career With Cleveland Cavaliers

While the 2017-18 season will hopefully be the one that turns the tides, the Los Angeles Lakers have their eyes set on the 2018 free agency class. With a chance to obtain two players on maximum contracts, the Lakers could turn this developing roster into a championship contender.

Names like LeBron James, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook have all been linked to the Lakers, as the organization looks to cash-in next summer. Each potential free-agent All-Star has their own case for coming to the Lakers, which Los Angeles hopes to take advantage of.

Monday kicked off a series of media days for teams around the NBA, including the Cleveland Cavaliers. Fresh off of his comments about President Donald Trump, James had a lot to address. One question that came up had to do with his plans after this season.

James, with his professional demeanor, stated that he still intends on finishing his career with the Cavaliers and that nothing has changed, via Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com:

“It hasn’t changed,” James said, when asked. He also nodded when asked, directly, if he intended to finish his career in Cleveland. “And that’s why I sit up here today, still in this uniform, still ready to lead this franchise to a championship, put us in a position where we can be successful.”

Many will say that James gave the professional answer, stating that he always fulfills his contracts and will approach a potential free agency should the day come. However, James has to be realistic and consider all his options ahead of time, to stay ahead of the game.

Following the Kyrie Irving-Isaiah Thomas trade, the Cavaliers have assembled a new-look roster, and may not see their All-Star point guard until around January. At the same time, the competition in the Eastern Conference continues to dwindle down, with George, Carmelo Anthony, and Jimmy Butler all joining the Western Conference.

All in all, only those in James’ circle will understand where his mindset is at, as rumors continue to swirl, speculating a possible decision to join the Lakers. Many tidbits add fuel to the fire, such as his sons attending high school in Los Angeles and his family purchasing a home in Brentwood.

While the Lakers will be heavily involved in the roller coaster of rumors, the franchise must focus, as their key selling point to all potential free agents will be the promising young talent already on the roster.