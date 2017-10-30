Lakers News: LeBron James Responds ‘Love The Team!’ To Tweet Mentioning Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma

The Los Angeles Lakers might finally boast promising young players like Lonzo Ball and Kyle Kuzma, but the team still has a well-known desire to add two superstars in free agency next summer. Most would assume that Cleveland Cavaliers superstar forward LeBron James is at the very top of their list.

Because of that reality, every single quote James gives to the media and every social media update he sends is going to be picked apart like the Zapruder film by NBA junkies and Lakers fans alike for any sign of what his intentions are for next summer.

We saw the feeding frenzy in action recently when he took to Twitter to wish Ball a happy birthday last week. Sometimes these posts won’t require much scrutiny or stretching to make appear as though he’s directly talking about the Lakers.

Such was the case with James’ latest tweet Monday morning, and he honestly might just be messing with everyone at this point:

James is a smart guy. While he would obviously contend that “the team” he’s referring to is his Uninterrupted team at Bleacher Report, he has to know the type of tizzy this stuff is going to send Twitter into.

It’s too easy to take things the next step and infer that this is double-talk, or just not know of James’ involvement in Uninterrupted and assume he’s talking about Ball and fellow rookie Kyle Kuzma.

James may have actually not been referring to the two promising Lakers rookies. He certainly would never admit he was on the record. But this has now become a pattern, a trail of social media breadcrumbs. It might not end up leading James to Los Angeles this summer, but people are going to continue to start taking these as signs of his interest, even if he might just be trolling us all.