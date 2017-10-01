Lakers News: LaVar Ball Says Lonzo Will Wear Other Shoes Due To Freedom Big Baller Brand Allows

While there is a lot of hype surrounding Los Angeles Lakers rookie point guard Lonzo Ball’s play on the court, there is also hype in regards to what shoe Lonzo is going to wear every game.

Since Lonzo and his family decided to create their own brand, Big Baller Brand, instead of signing with a big shoe company like Nike or Adidas, Lonzo has the ability to wear whatever shoes he wants and that was the case during the Las Vegas Summer League as he wore a different brand of shoes almost every game.

Lonzo decided to wear his brand new ZO2 Prime Remixes for the Lakers preseason opener Saturday night, but it appears he will continue to test out different shoes throughout the course of this season.

Lonzo’s father, LaVar, commented on what shoes Lonzo will be wearing, saying he has the freedom to wear whatever shoes he wants, unlike any other player in the league, via Bill Oram of the Southern California News Group:

“You have to ask him. And hey, judging by the fact that he has a lot of shoes in his closet, he is going to wear some other pairs, too. He just might feel like a Nike or Adidas the next day. You know how many players want that freedom and can’t have it? It is just like women, you don’t have one pair of shoes, one style in their closet. There’s a lot of them. That is how my boy rolls. They wish they could roll like that. Welcome to Big Baller Brand. Independent. Do what you want.”

While it is fun to see what shoes Lonzo will be wearing on a nightly basis, it is ultimately his play of the court that matters most. Lonzo struggled a bit in his first career preseason game, although his impact on the game was visibly noticeable as the Lakers played at a much faster tempo than last season. Ball finished the game with five points, seven rebounds and eight assists in a game-high 36 minutes.