Lakers News: Larry Nance Jr. Reaffirms Interest In Participating In Slam Dunk Contest

With NBA All-Star Weekend at Staples Center rapidly approaching, there has been speculation that Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. will represent the team and participate in the Slam Dunk Contest.

Nance, one of the league’s most prolific dunkers, has already stated his desire in participating in the event. Given that it will take place in Los Angeles makes it more fitting for him to enter the contest, as it will give the hometown Lakers fans something to cheer for.

“I haven’t been contacted about the Dunk Contest yet,” Nance disclosed during an interview with Trevor Lane on the Lakers Nation podcast.

“Whether I am or not, I’ll kind of be waiting to hear. There’s still a little bit of time left. Whether they do (ask) or not, we’ll see. It is in L.A., and I think it would be pretty cool to do. I’m not too worried about it. If the invite comes, it does, and I’ll be excited.”

Since entering the league in 2015, Nance has set his sights on participating in the contest. But injuries in previous seasons ultimately derailed past opportunities.

Finally healthy, Nance reaffirmed his interest in taking part in this year’s event, or in the future.

“I’ve said since my rookie year, it’s something I would love to do at some point,” he said. Whether it’s this year, great, or next year, whenever it is, at some point I would love to.”

The Lakers have only had four all-time participants in the Slam Dunk Contest — Michael Cooper, Antonio Harvey, Kobe Bryant and Shannon Brown. Of the quartet, only Bryant won the contest. Famously doing so as a rookie in 1997.

