Lakers News: Larry Nance Jr. Nominated For Dunk Of The Year At NBA Awards Show

Larry Nance Jr. has become a favorite for Los Angeles Lakers fans over his two seasons with the franchise. While he does so many small things to help the team, what he is most known for are his rim-rattling dunks.

Nance has put a few players on posters during his short career, but arguably the best one he’s ever done happened earlier this season against the Brooklyn Nets. Nance threw it down on Nets center Brook Lopez and had the entire Barclays Center buzzing for minutes after.

For the first time, the NBA will be doing an awards show after the season and in addition to the normal awards such as MVP and Defensive Player of the Year, they will be also doing fan vote awards. The NBA on TNT announced nominees for them and Nance is up for Dunk of the Year:

Fan Vote Finalists for #NBAAwards on TNT are official! Start voting & check out all the finalists’ highlights here: https://t.co/ydD5OS1NBr pic.twitter.com/VJYyiNfwLl — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 27, 2017

Nance’s inclusion on an award like this is no surprise, and while he certainly is no shoo-in to come out on top, he seemingly has a good chance to win the award. He is definitely up against some tough competition as Minnesota’s Zach LaVine and Oklahoma City’s Victor Oladipo each had some serious dunks of their own.

Nonetheless, this award is strictly a fan vote, so the people will control whether or not Nance comes out on top. You can cast your vote by going to the official NBA Awards site.