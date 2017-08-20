Lakers News: Larry Nance Jr. Complimentary Of NBA 2K’s Player’s Appearances, Ratings

With the brand new video game NBA 2K18 set to be released in the next month, players around the league are starting to find out what their rating is.

A trio of Los Angeles Lakers rookies Lonzo Ball, Kyle Kuzma and Josh Hart have all tweeted out their ratings, as Ball was given an 80, while Kuzma is a 72 and Hart is a 70.

Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. has not let his rating be known yet, but he recently commented on the rating system, saying that players often compare their ratings to other players, via Alex Kennedy of HoopsHype:

“Guys look at what other players around the league are rated and sometimes think they’re wrong or that they should be lower [than their own rating],” Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. said.

Chris Manning, the community manager of NBA 2K, believes that the younger players in the league are more interested in their rating because they played the game growing up:

“The older players weren’t into games as much as this younger generation is, so now we have players who are entering the league that grew up playing 2K and their rating is somewhat sacred to them,” Manning said. “It’s something that’s really important to them and it’s a topic of conversation.”

While some players have beef with the makers of the game due to their rating, Nance is not one of them. Nance was also very complimentary of the job the game has done with player’s appearances:

“I think they do a great job on each player’s appearance,” Nance Jr. said.

Nance and the rest of the Lakers team should be much improved in NBA 2K18, which is set to hit stores on Sept. 19. The game is available for preorder now though, and those who preorder it will receive it four days prior to the release on Sept. 15.