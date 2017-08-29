Lakers News: Lamar Odom Says Lonzo Ball ‘Will Be Special’

Two-time NBA champion Lamar Odom spent seven seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers, claiming a spot as a star on two championship teams. The best part of Odom’s career came with the Lakers, playing alongside legends such as Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. Although Odom’s tenure with the Lakers came to a difficult end, he could never turn his back on his favorite city.

After some rough times, Odom is steadily rebuilding his life and fighting the demons that plagued his life for quite some time. At this point, Odom has dabbled into potentially re-joining the NBA, possibly in a coaching capacity with the Lakers.

Odom was invited to a couple of the Lakers’ pre-draft workouts by former teammate, and current Lakers head coach, Luke Walton. During an interview with Shams Charania of The Vertical, Odom gave No. 2 pick Lonzo Ball a compliment that the Lakers hope everyone else agrees with:

“It was cool being back around that environment, watching Lonzo [Ball] work out. You could tell he will be special.

Odom’s compliment should come with some respect, as Odom was able to dazzle on the hardwood during his career. Recognized as one of the few players in NBA history that embodied all five positions, the 2012 Sixth Man of the Year was always deadly with the ball in his hands.

Odom put together averages of 13.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 3.7 assists during his time with the Lakers, contributing heavily to three NBA Finals appearances. There were rumors that Odom was intrigued about joining the coaching staff, but he admitted that he wasn’t ready to commit to the Lakers.

Odom’s vision, ball-handling, and passing ability during his time in the league would’ve given Ball another former player to help the rookie adapt to the NBA game. Ball has a ton of potential and Odom saw the same thing that the Lakers brass did, which is why they made him the second overall selection in the draft.